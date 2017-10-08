UK pharmacist jailed for showing IS beheading video to kids

A British pharmacist was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for disseminating terrorist propaganda, after he showed an Islamic State beheading video to an elementary school student.

Zameer Ghumra, 38, also taught the student and his brother how to survive a bomb attack, fight with knives and tried to convince the boys to join the Islamic State, according to a report in the Guardian. Ghumra offered the young boys candy in exchange for their participation in the lessons.

“These were shocking crimes which damaged the children and caused offence to the vast majority of law-abiding Muslims,” said judge Gregory Dickinson, who sentenced Ghumra at the Nottingham crown court, according to the Guardian.

Ghumra was also said to have been attempting to set up an Islamic school in his hometown of Oundle, Northamptonshire, north of London.

Ghumra was arrested at Birmingham airport in September 2015. Police later seized from him a computer showing 1,600 search results for terms including “survival knives” and “bushcraft.”

Police, however, could not locate the cellphone containing the beheading video nor the video itself.

“[Ghumra] believes in a very, very, very extreme Islam,” one of the children who was shown the beheading video told the court, according to the Guardian. “He believes if anyone’s non-Muslim and they say anything bad about Islam you kill them. And you can’t make friends with any non-Muslim.”

The boys’ mother said that Ghumra had attempted to convince her children to join the Islamic State in Syria.

“[Ghumra] said if you truly believe in God you do it for him,” the mother said, according to the Guardian. “He said they would go to Turkey and make a run for it.”