INT’L MPS (WHITE FREEMASONS) TO TOUR JERUSALEM, SIGN DECLARATION OF SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL

Twenty-six members of parliament from 15 countries will tour holy and strategic sites in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria starting on Sunday, as part of the Israel Allies Foundation’s annual Jerusalem Chairman’s Conference.

The first day of the three-day conference will be spent visiting Ammunition Hill and Rachel’s Tomb, where Likud MK Yehudah Glick will address the delegation about the inalienable rights of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel.

The parliament members will then sign a declaration of support for the State of Israel.

Participants will continue to Har Bracha in Samaria, where they will hear from Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

On Monday, the parliamentarians will be addressed by politicians, including former education and interior minister Gideon Sa’ar, Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel (Likud) and members of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus: MKs Robert Ilatov (Yisrael Beytenu), Yoel Hasson (Zionist Union) and Anat Berko (Likud).

The parliamentarians will draft and sign a resolution celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration and “condemning the antisemitic misrepresentation of Israel as an occupier.” The resolution will be received by Gamliel.

Later that day, participants will attend the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem Feast of Tabernacles at the Pais Arena in Jerusalem, where they will join 5,000 Christian supporters of Israel from around the world. At the event, the ICEJ will present a Lifetime Achievement Award to Emuna Elon, in honor of her late husband, Benny Elon. The former tourism minister traveled the world as head of the Christian Allies Caucus and the Israel Allies Foundation. The award recognizes his legacy and contribution to the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

The World Jewish Congress is co-sponsoring the conference with the ICEJ and Bridges for Peace.

“The World Jewish Congress values the friendships we have forged with our Christian partners over the years, and we are proud to cooperate with the Israel Allies Foundation and the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem to fortify this bond even further,” said WJC president Ronald Lauder.

“It is ties like these that make the world a stronger and safer place. Let us continue to protect our Christian and Jewish brothers and sisters against oppression and hatred, and to defend the State of Israel in the face of its adversaries.”

The conference will address a range of topics, including the adoption of a global definition of antisemitism, which includes anti-Zionism, combating delegitimization efforts against Israel, Palestinian incitement and the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem.

Participating countries are the US, Romania, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, the EU, Greece, Slovakia, Finland, Malawi, South Africa, Australia, the Ivory Coast, Uruguay, Brazil and Guatemala.

“Men and women of faith in parliaments around the world are standing with Israel like never before,” Israel Allies Foundation president Josh Reinstein said. “The Israel Allies Foundation is hosting this policy conference so that we can harness that political support and turn it into real political action.”

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 Christians from 85 nations gathered at Ein Gedi on Friday night to celebrate the opening of the Feast of Tabernacles, sponsored by the ICEJ. The feast moved to the Pais Arena on Saturday evening, where it will continue for the rest of the Sukkot week. A highlight of the festivities is the annual Jerusalem March, which will take place on Tuesday afternoon.