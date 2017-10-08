Denmark to join European nations in outlawing burqas, niqabs

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark will join other European countries in banning full- and partial-face coverings, including Islamic veils such as the niqabs or burqas.

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of Denmark’s Liberal Party, which leads a center-right governing coalition, said the proposed law was not aimed at any religions and was not proposing a ban of scarves, turbans or yarmulkes, the traditional Jewish skullcaps.

“This is not a ban on religious clothing, this is a ban on masking,” Ellemann-Jensen said Friday after a meeting in Parliament, as cited by Reuters.

A large majority of lawmakers, including the opposition Social Democrats — Denmark’s largest party— have said they would vote for such a law, popularly known as the “Burqa Ban.” The move is mostly seen as directed at the dress worn by some ultra-conservative Muslim women. Few Muslim women in Denmark wear full-face veils.

No date for a formal vote was announced.

Austria, France and Belgium have similar laws.