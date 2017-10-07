German man stopped at Swedish airport with ‘dangerous element’

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Swedish police said a German national in his 20s has been arrested after “a dangerous element” was found in his luggage at the airport of Sweden’s second largest city.

Police spokesman Peter Adlersson said Friday they were awaiting tests to establish what had been found a day earlier in the man’s luggage at the Landvetter airport outside Goteborg. Those results could come later Friday.

Adlersson declined to comment a report by the local Goteborgs-Posten daily saying it was a chemical compound known as TATP, a peroxide-based explosive that has often been employed by Islamic extremists.

The man was not identified by name in line with Swedish practice.

