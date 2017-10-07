‘Conservative’ New York Times Columnist (White Idiot) Calls For Repealing The Second Amendment

http://www.renegadetribune.com/conservative-new-york-times-columnist-calls-repealing-second-amendment/

Renegade Editor’s Note: Jews are not only over-represented in our media, banking, politics, academia, and corporate world, they also lead the effort to disarm Americans. So when I read this piece about Bret Stephens, I decided to look up his background on Wikipedia:

His parents were both secular Jews.

Imagine my shock.

By Alex Thomas

In a Thursday op-ed for the establishment New York Times, supposed conservative Bret Stephens called for the full on repeal of the Second Amendment in the wake of the largest mass shooting in American history.

Stephens, who is also paid by MSNBC to appear on television to discredit actual conservatives, started out his piece by claiming that he “never understood the conservative fetish for the Second Amendment,” a clue that perhaps he never really was a conservative in the first place.

He then goes on to list various “studies” that have also been specifically cited by leftist gun control groups in the past as if that somehow validates him openly calling for an all out gun ban. (while laughably claiming he isn’t)

From a personal-safety standpoint, more guns means less safety. The F.B.I. counted a total of 268 “justifiable homicides” by private citizens involving firearms in 2015; that is, felons killed in the course of committing a felony. Yet that same year, there were 489 “unintentional firearms deaths” in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Between 77 and 141 of those killed were children. From a national-security standpoint, the Amendment’s suggestion that a “well-regulated militia” is “necessary to the security of a free State,” is quaint. The Minutemen that will deter Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un are based in missile silos in Minot, N.D., not farmhouses in Lexington, Mass. From a personal liberty standpoint, the idea that an armed citizenry is the ultimate check on the ambitions and encroachments of government power is curious. The Whiskey Rebellion of the 1790s, the New York draft riots of 1863, the coal miners’ rebellion of 1921, the Brink’s robbery of 1981 — does any serious conservative think of these as great moments in Second Amendment activism?

This is clearly not the opinion of an actual conservative but rather someone working for the establishment who on one hand continually claim they only want “common sense” gun reform while on the other calling for the wholesale repeal of the right to own firearms by private citizens.

Stephens then lists reasons he believes that liberals continue to lose the gun control battle, essentially arguing that the supposed facts that the left puts out are actually lies but instead of fighting against them we should aim for a loftier goal of ending the Second Amendment altogether.

In fact, the more closely one looks at what passes for “common sense” gun laws, the more feckless they appear. Americans who claim to be outraged by gun crimes should want to do something more than tinker at the margins of a legal regime that most of the developed world rightly considers nuts. They should want to change it fundamentally and permanently. There is only one way to do this: Repeal the Second Amendment. Repealing the Amendment may seem like political Mission Impossible today, but in the era of same-sex marriage it’s worth recalling that most great causes begin as improbable ones. Gun ownership should never be outlawed, just as it isn’t outlawed in Britain or Australia. But it doesn’t need a blanket Constitutional protection, either. The 46,445 murder victims killed by gunfire in the United States between 2012 and 2016 didn’t need to perish so that gun enthusiasts can go on fantasizing that “Red Dawn” is the fate that soon awaits us.

Apparently Stephens believes his readers are complete morons.

Consider this logic. He wants to literally get rid of the Constitutional protection of owning a firearm while claiming they should never be outlawed? That is a stunningly perfect example of liberal logic if I have ever seen one.

Make no mistake, gun grabbers on both sides of the aisle are lining up in yet another attempt at restricting and or outright banning private gun ownership in America. This New York Times op-ed is just the latest example in a long list of admissions by the gun control left that this has never been about “common sense” reform but rather has always been about restricting Americans from owning weapons themselves.

This article (minus the “anti-Semitism from the editor) originally appeared on The Daily Sheeple.