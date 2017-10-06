Warning: There Is Going to be an Attempted Communist Revolution on Nov. 4

http://www.renegadetribune.com/warning-going-attempted-communist-revolution-nov-4/

By Daisy Luther of The Organic Prepper.

There could be more trouble than we ever imagined headed our way on November 4th when a bunch of folks who aren’t happy about Trump and Pence attempt to overthrow the government in a Communist revolution.

Groups like Antifa, Resist Fascism, and the Revolutionary Communist Party have been meeting for months to openly plan sedition and organize what they promise will be massive protests all over the country. Don’t be surprised if things become violent. The website says:

ON NOVEMBER 4, 2017: We will gather in the streets and public squares of cities and towns across this country, at first many thousands declaring that this whole regime is illegitimate and that we will not stop until our single demand is met: This Nightmare Must End: the Trump/Pence Regime Must Go! Our protest must grow day after day and night after night—thousands becoming hundreds of thousands, and then millions—determined to act to put a stop to the grave danger that the Trump/Pence Regime poses to the world by demanding that this whole regime be removed from power. Our actions will reflect the values of respect for all of humanity and the world we want—in stark contrast to the hate and bigotry of the Trump/Pence fascist regime. Our determination to persist and not back down will compel the whole world to take note. Every force and faction in the power structure would be forced to respond to our demand. The cracks and divisions among the powers already evident today will sharpen and widen. As we draw more and more people forward to stand up, all of this could lead to a situation where this illegitimate regime is removed from power. Spread the word and organize now. Be a part of making history. Don’t let it be said that you stood aside when there was still a chance to stop a regime that imperils humanity and the Earth itself. Join in taking to the streets and the public squares day after day and night after night demonstrating that In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America. On November 4, 2017, we will stand together with conviction and courage, overcoming fear and uncertainty, to insist that: This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/Pence Regime Must GO! (source)

Back in August, I wrote about conferences held across the nation to begin planning these riots protests. Conferences were held in New York, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. This is something that has been in the works for months, and basically, every group that is un-American is in on it.

What do they want to replace the Trump/Pence “regime” with?

I’m glad you asked. Their plan is to replace our current form of government with first, Socialism and ultimately, Communism. It says so right in their constitution. Oh, wait – I forgot to tell you – they have a draft of a constitution with which they want to replace the governing document of America. It’s called, “The Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America.” Here’s a little snippet from the introduction:

It is intended to set forth a basic model, and fundamental principles and guidelines, for the nature and functioning of a vastly different society and government than now exists: the New Socialist Republic in North America, a socialist state which would embody, institutionalize and promote radically different relations and values among people; a socialist state whose final and fundamental aim would be to achieve, together with the revolutionary struggle throughout the world, the emancipation of humanity as a whole and the opening of a whole new epoch in human history–communism–with the final abolition of all exploitative and oppressive relations among human beings and the destructive antagonistic conflicts to which these relations give rise. In order to bring this new socialist state into being, it would be necessary to thoroughly defeat, dismantle and abolish the capitalist-imperialist state of the USA; and this in turn would only become possible with the development of a profound and acute crisis in society and the emergence of a revolutionary people, in the millions and millions, who have the leadership of a revolutionary communist vanguard and are conscious of the need for revolutionary change and determined to fight for it. To work for this objective–to hasten while awaiting the emergence of these necessary conditions, with the goal of revolution and ultimately communism clearly in mind–is the strategic orientation of the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA. (source)

They mince no words when stating that their ideal is a dictatorship.

The New Socialist Republic in North America is, like all states, a form of dictatorship–the dictatorship of the proletariat–which means that, in its essential character and its basic principles, structures, institutions and political processes, it must give expression to and serve the fundamental interests of the proletariat, a class whose exploitation is the engine of the accumulation of capitalist wealth and the functioning of capitalist society and whose emancipation from its exploited condition can only be brought about through the communist revolution, with its goal of abolishing all relations of exploitation and oppression and achieving the emancipation of humanity as a whole. In accordance with this, the 4 Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America (Draft Proposal) governing bodies and processes of this socialist state, at all levels, must be vehicles for the furtherance of the communist revolution; and, as a key dimension of this, they must provide the means for those who were exploited and oppressed in the old society–and were effectively locked out of the exercise of political power and the governance of society, as well as the spheres of intellectual endeavor and working with ideas overall– to increasingly take part in these spheres, with the aim of continually transforming society in the direction of communism. (source)

What could be more appealing to our society of victims than this warm invitation to become the ruling class over those who have “oppressed” them? Psychologically speaking, this is an ingenious way to gain the support of all those angry Social Justice Warriors who believe that racial minorities, women, and the LGBTQ community are all downtrodden.

In the economy section, true to the communist roots of the document, it discusses how “the means of production” will “become the common property and resource of the whole of society, and ultimately all of humanity.” So that means if you own a plant or a farm or a factory, it won’t be yours for long should they somehow manage to take power. Capitalism would be over in their commie utopia. In fact…

one of the principal aims is to eliminate the ownership of private capital and the resultant relations of exploitation in the form of wage labor; and while, for a fairly long period of time, it will be necessary for people employed in enterprises and other units of the socialist economy to receive remuneration–and to meet their various personal needs, to a significant degree–through the medium of money, it will be possible, and will be the orientation, to eliminate, in a much shorter period of time, conditions and situations in which individuals are forced to work for other individuals who own private capital. Accordingly, the private ownership of means of production and other capital, and the hiring of wage labor by owners of private capital, shall be prohibited. (source)

Media independent of the government will require a license to operate. I think we all know what that means. Censorship would be utter and complete. Surprisingly, the “constitution” permits all those over the age of 18 to own firearms, but there is a clause stating that all rights can be withdrawn if “the central Executive Council” declares a “security emergency.” If this happens, they “may temporarily suspend rights and provisions set forth in this Article and elsewhere in this Constitution.”

You can read the whole 104-page document here.

Who is running this show?

Bob Avakian is the big kahuna in the Revolutionary Communist Party and he has been since the 70s. Avakian idolizes the likes of Mao Tse Tung and the Black Panthers. He is the main author of the Commie Constitution cited above and also the editor of the periodical, Revolution, formerly Revolutionary Worker. He is the author of The New Communism: The science, the strategy, the leadership for an actual revolution, and a radically new society on the road to real emancipation, which you can check out at the link if you really want to know where he’s coming from.

Avakian is teaming up with other groups, though, like Resist Fascism. Resist Fascism has some fascinating contributors, including the sh*t-disturbing George Soros. I wrote previously:

Refuse Fascism is a project of the Alliance for Global Justice. This is noted on their website where they ask for donations. (Obviously, I’m not recommending you donate. I’m just quoting this to show you where their bread gets buttered.) To support our educational activities and make a tax-deductible donation by mail, make your check out to Alliance for Global Justice” (our fiscal sponsor; you can use the abbreviation AFGJ), designate Refuse Fascism in the memo and mail to the address above. RefuseFascism.org is a fiscally sponsored project of the Alliance for Global Justice, a registered 501(c)3. (source)

According to The Daily Caller:

…the benefactors of the Alliance for Global Justice — and Refuse Fascism — are listed online. According to its most recent 990 tax form, Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ) received $2.2 million in funding for the fiscal year ending in March 2016. One of the group’s biggest donors is the Tides Foundation, a non-profit funded by billionaire progressive philanthropist George Soros. Tides gave AfGJ $50,000. The United Steel Workers labor union also contributed $5,000. The city of Tucson is also listed in AfGJ’s 990 as a donor, but a city official says that the city acted merely as a pass-through for a Native American tribe that provided a grant to the activist group. The city official said that no city money went to AfGJ. (source) Raise your hand if you’re surprised to see George Soros linked to this. Hello? Anyone? For further reference, here’s a link to a PDF of their tax form with a list of all their donors. Interesting reading. (source)

How do they plan to bring this about?

The Revolutionary Communist Party is working with other groups to bring down the “Trump Pence regime.” In their “Strategy for Revolution, they state:

In order for revolution to be real there must be: a revolutionary crisis, and a revolutionary people, numbering in the millions and led by a far-seeing, highly organized and disciplined revolutionary party.

So they plan to use any type of crisis to stir the pot and gather more support. This includes shocking events, economic issues, and “breakdowns in the normal functioning of society.” Racial tension and strife fall right in line with their goals and add more bodies to their ranks.

As well, you can be sure that the Marxist agenda we see in our education system, most particularly our colleges and universities, is a funnel to deliver young people into the fold. The more our young people feel disenfranchised, angry, and out of place with society, the more they will hate it and wish to overturn it.

They are targeting the “oppressed” and the “victims” to empower their cause. They’re promoting anger and divisiveness.

More needs to be learned, and will be learned, about how the revolutionary struggle can win when these conditions have been brought into being, but the basic strategic conception and approach has been developed for actually defeating and dismantling the oppressive forces and institutions of this system —and bringing into being new institutions of a new, revolutionary system— when there is a revolutionary crisis and a revolutionary people … But the possibility of revolution will never really ripen unless those who recognize the need for revolution are preparing the ground for this politically and ideologically even now : working to influence the thinking of people in a revolutionary direction, organizing them into the struggle against this system, and winning growing numbers to become actively involved in building the movement for revolution…. All along the way, both in more “normal times” and especially in times of sharp breaks with the “normal routine,” it is necessary to be working consistently to accumulate forces —to prepare minds and organize people in growing numbers— for revolution , among all those who can be rallied to the revolutionary cause. Among the millions and millions who catch hell in the hardest ways every day under this system. But also among many others who may not, on a daily basis, feel the hardest edge of this system’s oppression but are demeaned and degraded, are alienated and often outraged, by what this system does, the relations among people it promotes and enforces, the brutality this embodies. What is the way to carry out this work? Fight the Power, and Transform the People, for Revolution. This is a big part of the answer. People need to fight back, and people do fight back, against the many ways human beings, and the environment, are exploited, degraded, ravaged and even destroyed by this system. But to make that fight more powerful—and, more, to carry it through to put an end to all this —people need to learn that the fundamental problem is this capitalist system , and the solution is getting rid of this system and bringing into being a new system , socialism, aiming for the final goal of a communist world. Fight the Power, and Transform the People, for Revolution is a key part of our strategic approach, which provides a way for the Party to unite with and give leadership to people to change themselves as they take part in the struggle to change the world …to lift their heads and broaden their vision , to recognize what kind of world is possible, what their real interests are, and who their real friends and real enemies are, as they rise up against this system …to take up a revolutionary viewpoint and revolutionary values and morals as they join with others to resist this system’s crimes and build up the basis for the ultimate all-out revolutionary struggle to sweep this system away and bring in a whole new way of organizing society, a whole new way of being… to become emancipators of humanity .

Rest assured, everything that we look around and see that makes us shake our heads in confusion has been done for a reason. There is an agenda.

This group is the enemy of freedom and the enemy of our way of life. Capitalism is the fuel of the American dream. It is the basis of every success story in our society. Without it, we’re all just cogs in a wheel spinning beyond our control. Capitalism is freedom.

An attempted communist revolution is not as far-fetched as people may think.

When you keep in mind that we very nearly had a self-proclaimed socialist as a top contender in our last presidential election, you will see that while this seems like the far-fetched fantasy of an angry bearded college student who writes beer-and-pizza-fueled manifestos in a basement apartment, it’s actually a very real movement that is gaining traction every day.

Violence is on the upswing and people like members of Antifa and Resist Fascism think nothing of brutally assaulting those who support capitalism, Trump, or the Conservative point of view. Undercover videos of late have shown these people making aggressive plans that include violence and weapons at an upcoming Ben Shapiro speaking engagement:

“The idea is plainclothes and hard tactics,” she explained. “I don’t think they’ll know what hit them. Because they’re not prepared for what we’re planning.” Jared also filmed several members of Antifa and pressed them for information on what they were planning ahead of Shapiro’s speech. They admitted that they were considering using various weapons against those who opposed them, including an “assault weapon,” a “sawed-off shotgun,” and a “regular rifle.” (source)

Here’s the video that the media ignored.

If this group succeeds in getting the numbers out there that they’re talking about, it will effectively shut down commerce in protest locations. Military, national guard, and police will step in. Counter-protests should be expected, and it will only be a matter of time until true violence like we haven’t seen in centuries, erupts in our city streets. Martial law in this situation will be a given.

One thing these Communists aren’t considering is the well-trained, gun-toting Americans that they wish to victimize will fight back and they will do so effectively. Not only will the police and military object to this attempt to overturn our constitution and government, but everyday patriotic citizens will also strongly resist.

It would be wise to be prepared to be prepared with food, water, and a personal defense plan. A violent attempt to overthrow our way of life via a communist revolution is on the very near horizon. Watch out for Nov. 4, because that could be the day that the next Civil War begins.

Daisy Luther is a freelance writer and editor who lives in a small village in the Pacific Northwestern area of the United States. She is the author of The Pantry Primer: How to Build a One Year Food Supply in Three Months. On her website, The Organic Prepper, Daisy writes about healthy prepping, homesteading adventures, and the pursuit of liberty and food freedom. Daisy is a co-founder of the website Nutritional Anarchy, which focuses on resistance through food self-sufficiency. Daisy’s articles are widely republished throughout alternative media. You can follow her on Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter, and you can email her at daisy@theorganicprepper.ca