Michelle Obama Goes On Racist Tirade Against ‘White Men’ At Women’s Conference In Pennsylvania

Renegade Editor’s Note: Michelle Obama is a man.

By Chris Menahan

Former first lady Michelle Obama went on a racist tirade Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women attacking Republican congress members for being “all white.”

From The Daily Caller:

“We should be working actively to mix it up, so we’re getting a real broad range of perspectives on every issue. Shoot, I would see that in Congress,” she stated [on the topic of diversity]. “At the State of the Union address… when you are in the room what you can see is this real dichotomy. It’s a feeling of color almost,” Obama said. “On one side of the room is literally gray and white. Literally, that is the color palette on one side of the room. On the other side of the room, there are yellows and blues and whites and greens. Physically, there’s a difference in color, in the tone, because on one side all men, all white, on the other side some woman, some people of color.”

“I look at that, and I go, no wonder. No wonder we struggle, no wonder people don’t trust politics. We’re not even noticing what these rooms look like,” she added. According to Obama, the GOP being too white and male means “it’s hard to come up with the right answer [to the problems of minorities] when you haven’t lived it.”

Note too she said people should not be allowed to have homogeneous work places where they feel “comfortable.”

She made it absolutely clear all she sees when she looks at the vibrant diversity of European peoples is “whiteness.”



Notice how we’re only now hearing this? Clearly she was biting her tongue throughout Barack’s political career to hide her deep-seated hatred for “white” people.

This article originally appeared on Information Liberation.