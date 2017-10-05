Wars for Israel Drive Mass Immigration into Europe

http://www.renegadetribune.com/wars-israel-drive-mass-immigration-europe/

An expose of Israel’s role in destabilising the Middle East. Israel not only manipulated the British and American governments in the lead up to the Iraq war but they have also funded and supported ISIS in order to destabilise the Syrian regime. Whilst the destabilisation of the Middle East has secured Israel’s position as the dominant force in the region, it has also created a flood of refugees that pour into Europe and threaten the very existence of the European people.

See also: