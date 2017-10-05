https://www.rawstory.com/2017/10/very-much-a-racist-former-apprentice-producer-claims-secret-trump-tapes-are-unfathomably-despicable/

Former Apprentice producer Bill Pruitt revealed this week that President Donald Trump had been recorded saying “unfathomably despicable” and racist things during his time on the show.

Following last year’s leaked Access Hollywood tapes in which Trump brags about sexually assaulting women, Pruitt suggested in a tweet that Trump was on tape saying “far worse” things.

Newsweek reported that Pruitt disclosed additional details about Trump’s time on the show while speaking to NPR’s Embedded podcast this week.

“We recorded constantly, we went into the boardroom to set up discussions about how and who should get fired [on the show] without talking and saying directly who got fired, so there was a big ,long exchange, all of which was recorded,” Pruitt explained to NPR. “Out of those exchanges came some really unfathomably despicable words said by this guy who is a TV star. I heard it, I watched it and those things are somewhere in some warehouse.”

In addition to remarks about women, Pruitt said that Trump made remarks that were ”very much a racist issue” directed at African-Americans, Jewish groups and other minorities.

“When you heard these things there’s the audible gasp that is quickly followed by a cough and then you just sort of carry on,” he recalled.

Pruitt also lamented that “a cultural icon emerged because we weren’t necessarily truthful about our portrayal.”