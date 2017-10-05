https://www.timesofisrael.com/threatening-anti-semitic-flier-sent-to-brooklyn-kosher-bakery/

An anti-Semitic flier that threatens Jews was sent to a kosher bakery in Brooklyn.

Police are investigating the notice sent to the Weiss Bakery in the haredi Orthodox neighborhood of Borough Park.

It read: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! JUDEN RAUS (jews out). N*****S AND F*****S MUST BURN IN HELL. CHRISTIAN IDENTITY IS BACK.” Above the words is a black swastika surrounded by a white circle on a red background

The bakery filed a police complaint with the help of Assemblyman Dov Hikind, D-Brooklyn, WPIX-TV in New York reported.

“In light of what’s going on the world, all threats must be taken very seriously,” Hikind said. “We’re not waiting for an incident before addressing a threat.”

Hikind posted a copy of the flier on his Twitter feed.

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said his office is aware that the flier also was sent to other locations and that the incidents are under investigation.