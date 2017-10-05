PARENTS TROUBLED BY ‘NAZI MASCOT’ HOMEWORK ASSIGNMENT IN GEORGIA

Students at a suburban Atlanta middle school were recent assigned a project in which they were instructed to create a mascot for Nazi rallies, WSB 2 Atlanta reported.

Parents expressed shock at the assignment, which instructed students to draw and name their mascot, and give an explanation for how they cam up with it.

One parent, Toyka Walker, didn’t think her daughter was serious when she shared the homework with her. Another, Mindy Lopes, said that she wants her kids to learn about history, but didn’t think the project was the right way to go about doing so.

The sixth graders who were given the assignment are enrolled in a Social Studies program meant to teach them about Nazism, including general history and highlighting the use of propaganda by the Nazis. A school district spokesman, however, said that the ”assignment is not a part of the approved materials…and is not appropriate, and the school is addressing the use of this assignment with the teacher.”