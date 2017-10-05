As much as 2.6% of your DNA is from Neanderthals. This is what it’s doing

Among the newly discovered gene variants are ones that influence the buildup of LDL cholesterol (the “bad” kind that can lead to heart attacks) and belly fat, as well as the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis. These may be scourges to modern-day humans, but at least some of the genetic propensities conferred by these stocky homonins probably helped early groups of Homo sapiens to survive, prosper and expand once they migrated out of Africa.