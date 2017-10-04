Rudolf Hess’ Last Words Before Final Judgment in Colour (VIDEO)

http://whiteresister.com/index.php/8-archives/35-rudolf-hess-last-words-before-final-jugdment-in-colour-video?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=9c67428dc8-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-9c67428dc8-48298879

 

 

Rudolf Hess must rightfully be honored as a martyr among martyrs. Over nearly a half century of unjustified imprisonment, much of it in solitary confinement, Hess never betrayed his race, or his leader or his comrades.

His attempt to bring peace between the then Aryan countries of Germany and Britain ran counter to the Zionist aim of genocide through fratricidal war. So, he was hated with passion by the world’s talmudic rulers. Finally, as an old man he was severely beaten and hanged in his solitary prison, as a final act of cruelty.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s