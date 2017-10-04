Microchipping Humans: A Message from the 19th Director of DARPA & Ex Google Exec Who Just Joined Facebook

By Arjun Walia

With the recent revelations by NSA whistle blower Edward Snowden, it’s no secret that we live on a planet characterized by mass surveillance and virtually zero privacy. We live in a world where we are constantly bombarded with the idea that we face threats, that a high level of national security is needed in order to keep us safe. Think about it, the United States pumps a large majority of their money into the Department of Defense. A state of fear, war and terror is needed to keep those funds flowing in that direction. Many people are starting to wake up and realize a lot of the so called threats we face and have been facing are largely manufactured and fabricated in order to justify a specific agenda, agendas that deal with the black budget world.

It is ironic that the U.S. would begin a devastating war, allegedly in search of weapons of mass destruction when the most worrisome developments in this field are occurring in your own backyard. It is ironic that the U.S. should be fighting monstrously expensive wars allegedly to bring democracy to those countries, when it itself can no longer claim to be called a democracy when trillions, and I mean thousands of billions of dollars have been spent on projects which both congress and the commander in chief know nothing about” – Paul Hellyer, Former Canadian Defense Minister (source)

It doesn’t stop there, remember when credit and debit cards changed into one with a chip? That could be you in a few years as multiple corporations are pushing to microchip the human race. In fact, microchip implants in humans are already on the market. For example, an American company called Applied Digital Solutions (ADS) has developed one approximately the size of a grain of rice, and has already had it approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for distribution and implementation. (1)



Below is a video of Ex DARPA director, Google Executive and now Facebook employee, Regina Dugan promoting the idea of microchipping humans. At facebook, her new role will be building new hardware products to connect the world in a better way, whatever that means.

Ask yourself, what if this becomes a requirement for authentication and identification? To withdraw money or go to the grocery store? Would you do it?

These microchips would be implanted under the skin, and allow the wearer’s movements to be tracked and store personal information about them. This kind of reminds us of George Orwell’s “Big Brother” police state doesn’t it?

According to a report drawn up by a team of academics for (then) Britain’s Information Commissioner Richard Thomas in 2006, within the next couple of years our almost every movement, purchase and communication could be monitored by a complex network of interlinking surveillance technologies (if it isn’t already). (2)

This isn’t about safety and national security, it’s about controlling the human population even more so than it is today. We live in the illusion of freedom where our potential as a human race to create something better is not wanted. We spend our entire lives working and acquiring little pieces of paper to gather the necessities we need, and in doing so we become blind to what is really happening on, to, and around our planet.

Money should never come in the way of necessity, and we have the potential to create a world where everybody’s needs are provided for. From that place of freedom, just imagine what we can do. We have the potential, and we have the power to do it, we just have to open our eyes and realize it’s possible. Those who monitor us so closely don’t really want to see us thrive, and it seems that they don’t really care about us.

The power does not lie with them, it lies with us. At any time we can choose to wake up and change the way we do things here on the planet. Not many people are resonating with the state of our world today and more people are starting to realize that we can do something about it.

Sources:

This article originally appeared on Collective Evolution.