Mexican Crime, White Victims, No Consequences

http://www.renegadetribune.com/aztexican-crime-white-victims-no-consequences/

There is no such thing as a “multicultural” society. A society can only have a single culture if it is to survive, and culture is simply a collective expression of race. The fiction of multiculturalism is that different, mutually hostile, and incompatible cultures (and the races that create those cultures) can share the same space without conflict or competition. Multiculturalism is really a euphemism for the front line in a Darwinian struggle for survival between one or more racial groups. In historical theory, scholar Peter Turchin artfully termed this the “meta-ethnic frontier,” and it has more classically been called the clash of civilizations. As with all wars, the conflict between cultures and races will inevitably have winners and losers. The winners will have many advantages over the losers: a growing population, control over more territory, a culture that flourishes, and more rights and freedoms than any members of the losing group unfortunate enough to be subject to the rule of the winners.

The disastrous situation of the California failed state is the product of treating a racial and cultural warzone like it’s a healthy, functional society. It is a formerly prosperous land that has become a superfund site for souls; the result of recklessly imbibing the jewish poisons of moral relativism, miscegenation, homosexuality, hedonism, and the glorification of all sorts of degeneracy and ugliness. Despite being at the epicenter of the jewish propaganda industry (in the form of Hollywood and Silicon Valley), it is becoming ever more clear that the lies of the rat-faced men cannot overcome the natural organization of human communities around the tribe – those genetically akin to one another will inevitably work for the interests of their own racial group, and against the interests of the alien groups with whom they fight against in order to survive and thrive. While some Whites are aware of this, many more continue to languish in dangerous ignorance. The other races meanwhile, acting as bipedal biological weapons for the jews and inflamed by the ZOG’s anti-White propaganda, are daily building their tribal solidarity around a hatred of Whites This was recently brought to the forefront when a Mestizo judge allowed a brown skinned morlock from the Aztexican sewer to walk free after it stole tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly White woman.

The elderly Fresno woman down the street needed help. Her husband had died and she lived alone in her home… Alicia Vasquez was 12 when she began visiting her neighbor, Eva Jean Pearson, who was struggling to keep her house clean, go to doctor appointments and shop for food because of mental illness. Over time, Vasquez, who also goes by Pfalzgraff, moved in with Pearson and got control of Pearson’s bank account.”

An Aztexican predator, here to promote brown power, targets one of the most vulnerable members of the legacy Californian society as it wages war against the hated Whites. This jungle monster is in a formerly safe White homeland for the sole purpose of “curing” White privilege by the systematic eradication of all White people. The Aztexican’s character of low, impulsive dishonesty, fueled by jewish propaganda and its own small-minded jealousy of the accomplishments of a White civilization that its miscegenated people are incapable of mimicking let alone creating, is bared for all to see as it victimizes an infirmed nonagenarian who is incapable of defending herself.

Vasques, 34, stood before one of the toughest judges in Fresno County Superior Court and said she was sorry for taking advantage of Pearson, who died in September 2016 at the age of 91, and draining the victim’s bank account. Because she showed remorse, and pleaded no contest to felony grand theft, Judge Brian Alvarez sentenced Vasquez to five years of probation.”

The alleged toughest judge in the county hearing an egregious case of felony theft and likely elder abuse, supported by unequivocal evidence of guilt and a confession. A handicapped, elderly widow as the victim. Given these circumstances, one would expect the sword of justice to strike swiftly mercilessly in retribution. Instead, “justice” was delivered by the Aztexican perpetrator’s racial and tribal compatriot; the result being a laughable show of crocodile tears, self-serving after-the-fact remorsefulness, a meaningless apology, and a “sentence” more than likely to encourage copycat crimes than punish wrongdoing. Needless to say, if the races were reversed and a White person had taken advantage of a senile old Mestizo and stolen its life savings, the felony theft crime would have produced serious prison time, not to mention a lynching in the court of public opinion.

Alvarez allowed Vasquez to remain out of jail so she could keep her job at the IRS in order to pay back $60,000 to Pearson’s estate, said defense lawyer Sam Salhab, who represented Vasquez.”

The brown paw caught in the White woman’s wallet gets a gentle tap on the wrist by a judge who revealed that justice isn’t blind to racial interests, so long as it furthers the Aztexican invasion of a White homeland and the jewish-orchestrated White genocide. Brown privilege achieves new heights, as a creature the color of a bowel movement gets no jail time, and is permitted to keep its job at the IRS despite committing a massive, multi-year financial crime. Yet another unanticipated benefit of diversity: an IRS staffed with opportunistic foreign invaders who have felony convictions for theft, fraud, or embezzlement! Isn’t there at least some jew who can tell us how it’s a good thing that this animal has access to the financial records of potentially millions of people? No? Time to get this story into the memory hole.

Vasquez opened up credit card accounts on Pearson’s bank account and used Pearson’s money to pay loans that Vasquez had taken. In addition, Vasquez used Pearson’s money to buy a $20,500 car. She also misrepresented herself as the victim’s granddaughter when she sold Pearson’s 1963 Chevrolet Impala for $25,000.”

Apparently this deceitful future elephant party voter got tired of simply being a “Dreamer” and decided to commit the identity theft and fraud that Americans just don’t want to do. With the credit cards under fake names and the willingness to commit felony theft to pay back ill conceived loans, these “natural conservatives” sound like the perfect jewish biological weapons: they’re willing to invade White nations, and be usury dupes at the same time!

The jews tell us relentlessly, in the media and in the educational brainwashing institutions, that the Aztexicans (along with all other sorts of primitive, low IQ aliens) are just here for a better life. In typical semitic fashion, it is partly true: the Aztexicans are here for a better life but the cost is the well-being, displacement, and eventual death of the White race. Nations can only survive if they are based on a common culture, and a common culture can only exist among a homogeneous racial group. Diversity is White genocide.

Source article: http://www.fresnobee.com/news/local/crime/article174449506.html