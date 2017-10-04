Las Vegas Shooting Predicted Weeks Before the Event

http://www.renegadetribune.com/las-vegas-shooting-predicted-weeks-event/
Here are two videos that deal with different predictions that were made before anything happened in Vegas.
I have avoided posting any articles about this incident until the dust (and script) has settled a bit. I have been pretty active on Twitter though.
So 4Chan is now pushing the theory that pilot Paddock was an arms dealer. Hmm, this sure reminds me of the plot of a recent movie release.
Paddock shoots a bunch of people in the “Harvest” concert paddock right beside a pyramid and judeo-Masonic media & officials tell the story.
