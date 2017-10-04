Jewish Prankster Simon Brodkin interrupts Theresa May’s conference speech

Theresa May’s keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester has been interrupted by Jewish comedian Lee Nelson, who handed her a sheet of paper marked P45.

Nelson, real name Simon Brodkin, was led away by security officials, and the Prime Minister recovered to say: “I was about to talk about somebody who I would like to give a P45 to, and that’s Jeremy Corbyn.”

The incident happened just moments after Mrs May apologised to her party for her performance in the botched campaign for this year’s snap election.

She admitted the campaign was “too scripted, too presidential” and said she took responsibility for its shortcomings.

Mrs May’s speech was also interrupted by fits of coughing, which she laughed off.

Nelson has a track record of pulling off similar stunts. He once threw a pile of dollars at the then Fifa president Sepp Blatter during a press conference, he pranked Jewish billionaire Sir Philip Green, renaming his superyacht “BHS Destroyer”, and caused controversy when he stormed rapper Kanye West’s Glastonbury headline set in 2015.