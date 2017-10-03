Trump’s UN Freak Show Featuring Haley & McMaster!

http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1236

Everyone loves a circus!

Lions, elephants, and dancing bears stir the senses.

But when DC hacks do the opening act, the freak show moves to center stage.

[Clip: “The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. The United States is ready, willing and able…”]

Oh you better believe the US is willing to inflict mass destruction.

Just ask the people of Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen.

No one, especially ‘Rocket Man,’ wants to be next.

Aware that his country was leveled by US bombs, wiping out over 20% of its population in the Korean War, Kim knows that ‘nuclear deterrence’ is the best defense.

Yet a country willing to forego nuclear weapons is still named a villain.

[Clip: “The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy. It has turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos.”]

Sounds like America.

But Iran hasn’t waged any aggressive wars in 300 years.

Neither has it threatened the American people

(political slogans don’t count) or attacked Israel.

Yet Iran’s helping Syria destroy ISIS, something America’s loath to do.

But Trump wants to dump the Iran Nuke Deal. He’s made his ‘decision.’

[Clip: “I know what the decision is, but, but when the president reveals that, when he talks about it, he’ll place it in context of the broader approach to Iran, and what we have to do as a nation to protect our people but what we have to do with our allies and partners to really prevent Iran from continuing this very destabilizing behavior, this threat to Israel…”]

There it is…it’s about Israel.

It’s about pleasing the Jewish Lobby which has DC in a vice grip.

And the twit who shills for Israel…

[Clip: “The UN has bullied Israel for a very long time. And we’re not going to let that happen anymore.”]

…is the stupidest ring mistress of them all.

[Clip: “America’s UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, Ambassador Haley thank you for joining us this morning. You’ve heard some of that reaction to the President’s speech yesterday, especially those words about North Korea, the people John quoted right there, the European foreign minister — the European Union’s foreign minister said ‘We never talk about destroying countries.’ How do you respond to that?”

“Well I think what you saw yesterday from the president was he was being honest.”]

Brilliant! Murderous, but honest about it!

You wouldn’t want Haley as your defense lawyer if you were ever charged with criminal behavior.

[Clip: “And on the issue of Iran, the Iran nuclear agreement, is the president prepared to break that agreement, even if our European allies say we shouldn’t?”

“I think the President’s just looking at the situation. And what he sees is that while one part of the nuclear deal is what everybody seems to talk about, the other side of US law says that Iran is actually in violation of ballistic missile testing…”]

‘US law?’ Iran obey ‘US law?’

When did Iran become the 51st State? I thought that was Israel.

We’re dealing with a real dingbat here posing as a US ambassador. No wonder America’s going down the tubes.

And let me remind this gal, Iran’s ballistic missiles are not under ‘US law,’ neither is it part of the Nuclear Deal.

Iran has the right to defend itself, especially after watching its neighbors fall victim to US aggression.

North Korea was watching too.

It’s a US freak show at the UN and beyond.

And the Ring Master?

The Jewish Lobby that whips all the DC clowns into line.