Student Debt Crisis Solved!

http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1238

The road to riches is now blocked with high hurdles.

It starts with the price of college.

Everyone ‘needs’ a degree and student loans are easy to get but hard to dump.

And with no guarantee of a job with that pricey, debt-riddled diploma, that degree is bootless.

Colleges can charge up the gazoo since big gov floats everyone a student loan…and bingo!—what goes up doesn’t come down.

Feeling the burn?

[Clip: “And we listen to young people and this is what young people are telling me. They’re saying, ‘Bernie, how does it happen that we have to end up 30, 50, 80 thousand dollars in debt for the crime of trying to get a decent education.’” Applause!]

That ‘crime’ doesn’t pay. College grads tend bars and clerk at TJ Max.

[Clip: “What I ask of you, and I ask of the American people, is think outside of the box, think outside of the status quo. Take a deep breath.”]

Hey Bern! You want outside the box?

Start with the 4 billion-a-year we send to Israel, add a few hundred billion of the bulging war budget, and use it instead to pay off the existing 1.3 trillion dollar student debt.

Then cap student loans to a low amount per year. Colleges will be forced to compete again, and prices could finally come down.

Did Lincoln free the slaves?

Some say “no”…since college grads are shackled with heavy debt, low-wage jobs, and the ever-decreasing purchasing power of the dollar.

Want to stop renting and buy a house that costs three times as much as it did in the 60’s?

Good luck saving that 20% down while paying high rent and snowballing student debt.

But take heart!

The ‘Middle Class’—out of reach for most—is about to be bailed out! [Clip]

[Clip: “We’re trying to drive tax reform as quickly as we can. I think you know the basic premise behind it, I’m not going to take you through, through what, what we talked about before. You know, again, a question we get asked a lot, so I’ll say it right now. We have to make some basic assumptions right now on where we’re going to end up with, with the brackets, but I’ll, I’ll tell you, based on our assumptions, a typical family earning a hundred thousand dollars with two children that has been a standard deducter, who uses the standard deduction, and continues to use the standard deduction, they can expect a tax cut of about a thousand dollars. That’s where we’re headed, and that’s, that’s, that’s where we’re going to continue to be.”]

Whippee!

That $1000 will go to ObamaCare for ever-increasing premiums.

That’s where millennials ‘are headed’ with more taxes ‘continuing to be.’

[Clip: “You said that you couldn’t guarantee necessarily that no middle-class tax payers would actually pay more taxes under this plan. And because of the details that you were talking about just before that, it is a real possibility.”

“I think what the American people are concerned about is their financial position. I think what they’re concerned about is when they go to work every week, and they get their paycheck at the end of the week, how much do they get to keep? How much goes in their pockets versus how much goes to the government? How much do they get to spend versus how much do they send to the government?”]

That’s a Goldman Sachs boy for you, dodging the question, and the issues facing Millennials.

It’s the fox guarding the hen house, where a ‘Millennial-Nest’ to lay some eggs, is a future no college grad—boxed in between student debt and lousy jobs—will ever see.

There’s a war on Millennials and I’m thinking outside the box.

Stop sending money to Israel, take a chunk out of the war budget, use that money instead to pay off the student debt, and cap the loans.

Sound like a plan? You better believe it