How inherited fitness may affect breast cancer risk

(THE CONVERSATION) Repeated studies have shown that physical inactivity, and the occurrence of obesity to which it is linked, increases the risk for many chronic diseases, including breast and other cancers.

In fact, the evidence is so compelling that the lifestyle guidelines of most health agencies, both in the United States and abroad, include a recommendation for obesity prevention via maintenance of an appropriate body weight for height and a physically active lifestyle.

However, what if the science behind these recommendations were only about half the story? What if your fitness were influenced not only by your activity level but also by your genes? And, focusing specifically on breast cancer, what if one’s risk of getting breast cancer were influenced by one’s inherited capacity for fitness?