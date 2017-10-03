Gun shop owner who sold to Vegas shooter: ‘He was a normal guy that walks into my door 50,000 times a day’

https://www.rawstory.com/2017/10/gun-shop-owner-who-sold-to-vegas-shooter-he-was-just-a-normal-guy-who-walks-into-my-door-50000-times-a-day/

One of the gun shop owners who says he’s sure that he sold a shotgun to Stephen Paddock, the man who killed over 50 people in Las Vegas this week, recalled the suspect as being just like any other “normal” person who buys guns.

“He didn’t set off any of my alarms,” the owner told CNN, “anything I felt like there was a problem in any shape of form with him.”

“He was a normal everyday guy that walks into my door 50,000 times a day,” he added.