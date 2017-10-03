A German court ruled that local authorities in Berlin were allowed to fire a man caught reading Adolf Hitler’s manifesto at work.

(Politico)

The man was working for the local government’s public order offenses department when he was seen reading an original edition of Mein Kampf (“My Struggle”) while on a break but during work hours, according to a court statement Tuesday. The edition featured on its cover a swastika, the displaying of which is illegal in the Zionist Occupied Germany.

The civil servant challenged the decision to fire him.

The Berlin-Brandenburg labor court ruled that the dismissal was legal because the man was wearing a work uniform, and therefore was considered a representative of the state of Berlin.

He was “obliged to support the free democratic fundamental order of the Constitution,” the court stated. “By publicly showing a swastika, an unconstitutional symbol, he violated this obligation.”

The court added that the city “must not only give a warning for this serious behavior, but rather could take it as grounds for a reasonable termination of work.”

Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” only became widely available again in German bookstores last year. At the end of World War II, the copyright passed to the state of Bavaria, which prevented its release. Once the copyright expired, a research institute began republishing the book with annotations to add context.

This new version became a bestseller, with around 85,000 copies sold in the first year.