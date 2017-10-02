Trump offers ‘warm condolences’ after deadly Vegas shooting

US President Donald Trump extended his condolences to the victims of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet Monday, Trump offered “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.”

Sanders said that “we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

A gunman’s attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Since Trump’s inauguration, there have been other mass shootings, including one in Texas last month, in which a gunman killed eight and was fatally shot by police. But the Las Vegas attack is the deadliest on Trump’s watch.

The president offered a measured, somber response in June, after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice that wounded five, including seriously injuring Rep. Steve Scalise. But he has drawn criticism for more inflammatory reactions to other acts of violence.

After a shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando that left 49 dead in 2016, he tweeted “Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism.” In the wake of a deadly terror attack in London in June, Trump targeted the city’s mayor on Twitter, suggesting he wasn’t taking the attacks seriously enough.

US Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, “To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love.”

Trump’s daughter and close adviser Ivanka Trump tweeted twice in quick succession after her father, writing, “America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas” and “Our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, director and CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, tweeted, “Grieving those who died in #LasVegasShooting. ADL investigating to see if shooter had any extremist links.”Israel’s Foreign Ministry offered “love and solidarity from Israel,” tweeting, “Our prayers are with the victims of the #LasVegasShooting and their families.”

UK Prime Minister Theresa May wrote on Twitter, “The UK’s thoughts are with the victims and the emergency services responding to the appalling attack in Las Vegas,” while her foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, tweeted, “Horrified by awful and indiscriminate Las Vegas attack. Thoughts with all those affected. Urgently establishing if Brits involved.”

Belgium’s Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted, “Our thoughts go out to all victims and families of horrific #LasVegasShooting. We stand by the people of US in this hour of mourning.”