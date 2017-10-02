http://www.thedailysheeple.com/las-vegas-mass-shooting-eyewitness-crazy-women-warned-concert-goers-that-everyone-was-going-to-die-45-minutes-before-shooting_102017

In yet another startling revelation in a night full of pure craziness, an eyewitness to the shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 20 people dead and over 100 injured has claimed that a women pushed her way to the front of the concert 45 mins before the actual shooting and threatened everyone around that they would soon be dead.

“So there was a lady who pushed her way forward into the first row and she started messing with another lady. She told us we were all going to die tonight – it was about forty five minutes before the shots were fired,” stated the witness.

Obviously this eyewitness report brings forth a ton of extremely important questions.

Where did security take this women and what did she actually know?

