Jared Kushner might not escape public scrutiny any time soon, seeing as a new report states that he had a third, previously unreported-upon email account.

Politico reports that hundreds of emails have passed through the online domain set up to accommodate the two personal accounts of Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump. The third account, separate from the two personal accounts, reportedly received emails from multiple White House web addresses, along with some private accounts.

A source familiar with the domain’s online set-up told reporters that Kushner’s family has “pretty much been using it since they got here.” The source also said the emails contained content like the administration’s business data, messages from Ivanka Trump’s assistants, and other official materials.

Per Politico:

Other current or former White House officials have also used personal email accounts or encrypted messaging apps that can be set to automatically delete communications for official matters. The White House is reviewing the use of personal email addresses by administration officials. A representative for the family said Ivanka Trump has been careful about keeping her personal life separate from her work. “Her White House assistant did not and does not work on these matters,” the representative said. “Her personal and work obligations, schedule, travel arrangements and contacts were and are coordinated in accordance with this separation, as she was advised to do.” The representative added that Ivanka Trump’s emails have been preserved on the White House email system.

Kushner and Ivanka Trump have come under pressure recently after it was reported that they conducted some of their White House businessthrough their personal emails instead of their government-secured email. This scrutiny is doubled among Trump critics who remember how frequently the President railed against Hillary Clinton for her private email scandal during the 2016 election.