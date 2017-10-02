“Filthy” White Girls to Blame for Their Abuse, Says Wife of Muslim Groomer

The wives of convicted Muslim rape gang groomers have said that the young white girls targeted by their husbands are “filthy” and to blame for their own abuse.

(Breitbart)

Suju, the wife of a jailed groomer, explained that she was afraid of her husband, but said of his white victims: “Filthy. How they dress. They have no shame, no fear of Allah.”

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, she was asked if it was ever okay to hurt young girls. She said: “No. You can’t hurt people. Allah does not want that.”

However, she then added: “But it is the girls who should be careful. They did something to him, maybe bad magic. I am now alone, no money, no life.”

Three other wives and a daughter of convicted groomers also took interviews, revealing their twisted understanding of sex, rape, and consent.

Two of the wives were described as “virgin brides” from Pakistan, while one was born in the United Kingdom. All told of how they had been frequently abused by their controlling husbands, but despite this, only two were prepared to condemn outright the rape of white girls.

“Muslim women must give husband,” said one in broken English. “He want, she don’t like but must give,” she explained.

“He did it hard, it hurt,” said another. “It was always painful. He say I am his toy. I say no, he pushed me down, made me cry. He was like a dog.”

“My dad is in prison because he was with others raping small white girls,” said the daughter.

“I hate him. He made my mum pregnant eight times even when she didn’t want to do it. I heard her crying. Six babies died. He did that to her for so long. But never went to prison.”

When asked how they would feel if their children had been drugged and raped, they agreed it would upset them. But, one added: “It can’t happen to our children because they are not in the streets. We look after them.”