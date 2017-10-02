Anti-Whites Upset by Stagnation of Mixed-Race Couples in Canada

The Vancouver Sun has written an article about how mixed-race couples are stagnating in Canada, with very little increase.

(White Genocide Project)

“Ethnically mixed couples — involving whites, blacks, Japanese, Hispanics, Chinese, South Asians or others — were heralded not long ago as the wave of a tolerant, open, non-racist future.” wrote the Vancouver Sun.

“But three cultural trends are shaking up this utopian dream, which places inter-ethnic couples at the vanguard of cultural fusion.”

“The first shift is demographic. Canadian statisticians have documented how the growth of ethnic groups in the Western world is actually making inter-ethnic couples less likely in major cities.”

Research by the University of Victoria confirms this statement – the larger an ethnic group becomes, the less likely its people are to date outside their group.

The phrase “hoist by their own petard” springs to mind here. The anti-Whites were so eager to mix all the “racism” out of us evil White plebs, that they opened our borders and persistently flooded us with the third world. Now this has backfired on them, because a lot of these non-White immigrants have more opportunity to date within their own group.

“Secondly,” the Vancouver Sun continues, “many of the countries with traditional cultures that produce immigrants to the West remain resistant to ethnic intermarriage, often because of concerns about offsprings’ religious identities.”

Again, their own agenda has backfired on them – they imported a lot of Muslim immigrants into traditionally, White Christian countries, and are surprised this creates conflict.

“Thirdly, some race activists and social scientists are criticizing what they call the ‘brownwashing’ of the population, arguing a mixed-union revolution is mostly sought by white liberals.”

Brian Bailey, and educational consultant, told the Vancouver Sun that “In a perfect world, almost every marriage would be a mixed one, in order to eliminate the scourge of racism…”

He said mixed-race societies would “take care of global warfare.”

Here at White Genocide Project, we offer an alternative view: the only reason why Canada must become mixed race (along with America, Australia, New Zealand, and the whole of Europe), is purely because it’s full of White people and our own leaders have decided that we no longer have the right to exist.

This is White genocide. We are not saying that mixed-race couples equals White genocide – though that is a product of the agenda.

What we are saying is that flooding White countries with millions of non-White immigrants, and then trying to “diversify” all the White suburbs and towns is genocide.

When you single out and label White areas as “too White” and “not diverse”, that is a clear violation of the UN’s genocide conventions; simply put, it is White genocide.