9 Dead At Connecticut Beer Distributor

http://www.nbcnews.com/id/38535909/ns/us_news-crime_and_courts/t/dead-shooting-conn-beer-distributor/#.WdMAmGhSyUk

A driver caught stealing beer from the warehouse where he worked agreed to resign his job Tuesday and then as “cold as ice,” one of his victims said, went on a shooting rampage, killing eight people and injuring two before committing suicide.

Omar Thornton, 34, pulled out a handgun after a meeting in which he was shown video evidence of the thefts and was offered the chance to quit or be fired.

“Then he went out on this rampage,” company vice president Steve Hollander told The Associated Press. “He was cool and calm. He didn’t yell. He was cold as ice. He didn’t protest when we were meeting with him to show him the video of him stealing. He didn’t contest it. He didn’t complain. He didn’t argue. He didn’t admit or deny anything. He just agreed to resign. And then he just unexplainably pulled out his gun and started blasting.”

Hollander said he thinks Thornton had guns stashed in his lunch box. The executive said two people standing right near him were shot in the head and killed, but he was only grazed in the jaw and the arm.

“He shot at me twice and hit me a couple times. By just the grace of God, I don’t know how he missed me,” he said.

About 50 to 70 people were in the Hartford Distributors warehouse about 10 miles east of Hartford during a shift change when the gunman opened fire around 7 a.m., said Brett Hollander, Steve Hollander’s cousin and a member of the family that owns the distributorship.

“I was on the phone with 911 and then I saw him running outside of my office window, shooting his gun, carrying his lunch box, which must have had his weapons in it,” Steve Hollander said. “It doesn’t seem real to me now, it seems like I’m watching a movie.”

The shooting was over in a matter of minutes. The victims were found all over the complex, and authorities said they didn’t know if Thornton fired randomly or targeted specific co-workers.

After shooting his co-workers, Thornton called his mother, said Joanne Hannah, the mother of Thornton’s girlfriend.

“He wanted to say goodbye and that he loved everybody,” she said.

Thornton was alive when police got to the scene but killed himself before officers got to him, Manchester Police Chief Marc Montminy said. A police sharpshooter had approval to fire on Thornton when he killed himself, an official with knowledge of the scene told the AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it.

Workers had flooded out of the building as three teams of police officers raced into it, Montminy told the town’s board of directors Tuesday evening.

“Some were hiding in the woods and some were hiding under cars,” he said.

State police found weapons in the suspect’s car, Montminy said, without providing details.

Steve Hollander said Thornton killed “many good people today for absolutely no reason at all, people who’ve never said an unkind word to him. … He was just shooting at anyone that was near him and just cruelty beyond cruelty.”

Hannah said her daughter, Kristi, had dated Thornton for the past eight years. Kristi Hannah did not return calls for comment.

“Everybody’s got a breaking point,” Joanne Hannah said.

“This is a disgruntled employee who shot a bunch of people,” Teamsters official Christopher Roos said.

Thornton was not a problem employee and had not had any previous disciplinary issues, said Gregg Adler, a lawyer for the Teamsters Local 1035. He said he was not aware of how much beer Thornton was alleged to have stolen.

Kristi Hannah had been with him Monday night and had no indication he was planning anything violent, her mother said.

Joanne Hannah described Thornton as an easygoing guy who liked to play sports and video games. She said he had a pistol permit and had planned to teach her daughter how to use a gun.

Police declined to release the names of those killed.

Among the dead was Bryan Cirigliano, 51, of Newington, president of Teamsters 1035, according to the union. He had been Thornton’s representative at Tuesday’s disciplinary hearing, the union said.

Another victim was warehouse worker Doug Scruton, 56, who had worked there for nearly 30 years, said his wife, Mikal O’Brien. Anticipating his upcoming retirement, the couple had recently moved to a retirement home in Middleton, N.H., where he loved to visit the White Mountains and beaches. He stayed with a friend in Connecticut during the week.

“It was part of our plan for him to be able to retire in the place that he loved. But he’s never going to be able to enjoy that now,” she said. “He was just the sweetest, gentlest, kind soul, and I can’t believe he’s gone.”