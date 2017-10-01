TWO KILLED IN STABBING AT MARSEILLE TRAIN STATION

http://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/Man-killed-after-stabbing-at-Marseille-train-station-506392

Two people were killed in a stabbing attack at the Saint Charles train station in Marseille on Sunday afternoon.

The assailant, who reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he carried out the stabbing, has been shot dead by police.

The City of Marseille tweeted that security forces were conducting an operation at the train station and encouraged people to avoid the area.

France’s Minister of the Interior, Gerard Collomb, has announced that he is heading to Marseille following the incident.

This is a developing story.