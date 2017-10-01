OFFICER STABBED, PEDESTRIANS HIT IN CANADA IN SUSPECTED ‘ACTS OF TERRORISM’

 

A police officer in the western Canadian city of Edmonton was stabbed on Saturday evening by a man who then drove a U-Haul van into a crowd of pedestrians, wounding four, local media reported.

The incidents are being investigated as “acts of terrorism,” according to Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht.

Knecht said in a news conference in the early hours of Sunday morning that there was an ISIS flag in the van.

The police officer was not seriously wounded; the conditions of the four wounded pedestrians are not yet known.

