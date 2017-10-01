http://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/Nasrallah-threatens-to-take-care-of-Israeli-violations-should-Hezbollah-not-be-backed-506339

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Shi’ite terror organization Hezbollah, threatened on Saturday night that should “Israel’s violations [of UN resolutions] in Lebanon” not be handled in political ways, his Lebanon-based terror organization would have to “take care of those violations” on its own, without elaborating how.

The leader of the Lebanese terror group said in a speech that “the booby-trapped surveillance cameras and eavesdropping facilities on Lebanon grounds are violations of UN Resolution 1701. It is impossible to treat Israeli violations on Lebanese ground lightheadedly.”

Nasrallah also retorted that “Israel is worried because Daesh [Islamic State] is defeated in Syria.”

After claiming that Israel regularly violates the UN resolution which was forged at the end of the Second Lebanon War between the Jewish State and its northern neighbor and making the ominous, if vague, threat, Nasrallah went on to accuse other participants in the region of putting his country in harm’s way.

He accused Saudi Arabia of trying to push Lebanon into an inner conflict, emphasizing that “it’s a failed adventure [of Saudi Arabia].”

“I tell the rulers of Saudi Arabia that the separation between the Kurds and Iraq will reach Saudi Arabia later on, and it shall be divided. The Kurdish referendum is the beginning of a project to divide the region into countries, after the failure of the Daesh project.”

Nasrallah continued to address the issue which has sparked controversy in the region and outside of it in recent weeks, saying that “the issue doesn’t derive from the referendum but from [the fact] that the region is being split up according to ethnic backgrounds. After the failure of the ISIS project, it’s now back to the project of dividing up the region, first from the area of Kurdish Iraq.”

He lamented that “we still aren’t done with the ISIS plot which was created by Israel and backed by regional powers, and now we’re witnessing a different plot.”

The Hezbollah leader also used the opportunity to bash the United States for its stance concerning the Kurdish quest for independence. “You can’t trust the American stance on the issue of Kurdistan and Iraq,” he said of the world power, that has not been supportive of the Kurds’ bid for an autonomous state of their own. “There are American voices that started popping up that call for support of the independence of Kurdish Iraq.”

But Israel, he continued, returning to slam the Jewish state, “is the sole supporter of the Kurds in Iraq, and that poses a danger to the whole region.”