Is the Catalonian Referendum Really About Independence?

Farmers’ tractors and news cameras will be rolling in Catalonia Sunday morning as Catalans head to polling stations to vote once again on whether to secede from Spain.

A Spanish court ruled such a vote would be illegal, and Spanish authorities in Madrid have been taking draconian measures to deny Catalans their right to self-determination. They took down Catalan government websites with information about the vote, blocked social media messages of support, arrested organizers and seized ballots.

Still, the Catalan government says the vote will take place.If the majority votes in favor of independence, Catalan officials say the region will secede from Spain within 48 hours. As Madrid will ignore the outcome the Catalan government has already announced plans to hold a strike on Oct. 3 that could last up to a week.

According to a new poll conducted by the Spanish firm GAPS, 63% of Catalans plan to vote in tomorrow’s referendum — over 600,000 people more than just two weeks ago. Eighty-three percent of respondents said they intend to vote for independence.

Madrid has ordered Catalan police to lock down all polling centers by 9 a.m. Sunday morning and to wage a steep fine on pollsters. To ensure police comply and enforce the will of the Spanish government, national security forces have been deployed and embedded in local police departments. This will make a credible referendum challenging. The graphics coming in on voting day looks very bad for Madrid. Here is footage of early voting attempts.

The New Nationalist (TNN) in general supports the right to self-determination along national lines. Though some in the movement speak of Catalan national pride, cultural heritage and the preservation of the Catalan language, it appears this battle with Spain is more about economic sovereignty than anything else. Do they realize they’re on the menu for a bankster pension loot? Do they think they will get a pass on their portion of Spain’s punishing debt and liabilities? It is also very suspicious that the usual suspects international lugenpresse is pushing in favor of the referendum.

Catalonia is the wealthiest and most prosperous region of Spain and pays some of the highest taxes Europe. Despite this, Catalonians say Madrid has cut off funds and allowed schools and infrastructure to fall into disrepair. The funds, the Spanish government says, goes toward support of poorer regions of the country.

On the other hand, the Catalonian government doesn’t appear to embrace pro-nationalist policies in two fundamental areas: migration and the EU.

Historically the region was the communistic resistance against Franco in the Spanish Civil War and thus brings cultural Marxist baggage into the fray. It has one of the highest migrant populations and promises citizenship to everyone. Thus it could serve as the next open gate in the sub-Saharan African conquesta invasion of Europe. See A Dystopic Threat to Europe Civilization: Sub-Saharan Africa Demographics. Catalonia’s president has also vowed to join the EU, naïvely believing that the organization will fill any gaps in military and trade created by a divorce from Spain.

TNN Takeaway: Catalonia should have the right to self-determination. But if they practice globalist political policies — such as uncontrolled migration and dependence on the EU — they will merely be going from the frying pan into the fire and pulling the rest of Europe with it. There is also high risk for a pent up and volcanic European debt crisis. Splitting up and re-allocating Spain’s liabilities will be insurmountable to reconcile without a civil war. We smell more than a few bad actors in the Catalon separatist movement- all leading to a bad outcome.

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.