Clueless Social Justice Warriors Wage #RumiWasntWhite Protest

By

The Social Justice Warriors (SJW) are at it once again, and they are dumb as a mule and twice as ugly. This time, they are protesting the film casting of white man Leonardo DiCaprio as Iranian poet Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī (1207-1273). The stink centers around the hashtag #RumiWasntWhite. Per usual, the SJWs are completely ignorant of hidden history. Time to set things straight.

Rumi was born in 1207 and lived during the Mongol invasions of Persia (aka Iran). The Mongols swept in starting in 1219 and rapidly slaughtered and enslaved the Iranian population (especially the women)– a lesson to which Europeans should pay close attention. Miscegenation, or interbreeding, was rapid with the exception of bastion regions in northern and eastern Iran (including Tehran) and central Asia. There many have still white European features and haplogroups.

Since Rumi was born in 1207, he would have been a non-miscegenated Aryan, as Iran at that time was yet unaffected by the Mongols influx. Furthermore, although Iran was Islamized starting back in the seventh century, it was not Arabicized. Unlike under the Mongols, Persians remained Persians under Islam.

To this day, the Aryan haplogroup has held out tenaciously in parts of Iran, as shown on the map. Draw your eye to Europe, and you will see the same dominant R1a-M17 genetics in eastern Germany, Poland, as well as Scandinavia and western Russia. The R1a-L62 haplogroup is also shown.

Rumi and his generation would have been distinctly white people. Later generations were overrun and colonized by Asiatics, but the white R1a genetics is still well entrenched and has never gone away. Iranians, Germans and Poles are distant cousins.

TNN Takeaway: The ignorant, non-fact checking SJWs may not like to hear this, but the best casting for Rumi would be a Germanic or Slavic male. Therefore, TNN has no logical objection to Leonardo DiCaprio for the role- good casting for a change.

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.