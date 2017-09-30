After warning it mustn’t become ‘UK Nazi Party,’ ex-officer wins UKIP leadership

TORQUAY, England — Britain’s UK Independence Party on Friday elected former army officer Henry Bolton as its new leader, the third elected since Nigel Farage resigned from the party after last year’s Brexit referendum.

“Brexit is our core task. However, it is not the end of the line,” he said after being elected at the party’s annual conference in Torquay in southwest England.

Bolton had earlier warned that UKIP could become the “UK Nazi Party” if it elected another candidate, Anne Marie Waters, who ran on an anti-Islam platform.

Asked at a press conference whether that fate had been averted by his victory, Bolton said, “Absolutely, yes.” He added: “I think the party has today voted for a leader who has been very open about what he feels is the way forward, and that’s myself of course.”

The rise of UKIP was one of the main factors behind then prime minister David Cameron calling an EU membership referendum and was then a powerful driving force behind the successful “Leave” campaign.Waters finished second in the leadership contest. She is leads a group called Sharia Watch UK that characterizes the spread of Islam as a threat to Britain.

The party has riven with tensions since then and some commentators said a party set up to oppose EU membership had lost its reason to exist, particularly after the charismatic Farage stepped down.

Farage was succeeded by Diane James, who stepped down in October last year, just 18 days after winning citing a lack of support within the leadership.

The favourite to replace her, Steven Woolfe, pulled out following an altercation with a fellow MEP at the European Parliament that left him hospitalised.

New leader Paul Nuttall left in June after failing to win a parliamentary seat in a general election.

“Without being united, we cannot lead,” Bolton said.

Farage hailed Bolton’s election saying on Twitter that he was “a man of real substance”.

Major Brexit campaign donor Arron Banks said Bolton’s election meant he would “re-engage” with the party.

Supporters say UKIP will play a vital role in holding the government to account for promises made in the Brexit campaign and ensuring there is no backsliding on demands such as cutting immigration.