Teen tries to poison 11-week-old baby: ‘I don’t feel bad about it’

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/09/28/teen-tries-poison-11-week-old-baby-i-dont-feel-bad-it/712200001/

Officials are looking for an Indiana teen who allegedly tried to kill an 11-week-old baby.

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, then 18, likely mixed crushed pills into a bottle of breastmilk intended for her brother’s fiancée’s baby, The Journal Gazette reports.

“I’m gonna crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby,” Rodriguez-Miranda said in a text message to her boyfriend using a phone she shared with her mother, according to court records. “I put the stuff in a made bottle in the fridge … Yeah I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”

Rodriguez-Miranda, who was charged with attempted murder this week, was upset her mother was allowing her brother’s family to stay at their Fort Wayne home, the Gazettereports.

More: Baby will be buried with mom who refused chemo to save her

More: Can you buy breast milk? More and more women are selling and donating excess breast milk

More: Model drained of blood in murder, autopsy shows

The teen’s mother discovered the text messages and turned them over to police. The baby was not given the prepared bottles, one was found containing a toxic mix of acetaminophen, caffeine and aspirin — equaling nine Excedrin pills, the Gazette reports. Court documents say the amount was enough to kill an adult.

“Why didn’t that baby die dude thats dumb,” Rodriguez-Miranda said later in a text message. “They definitely threw it out … I hope she dies. I don’t feel bad about it.”

Authorities believe Rodriguez-Miranda, who has been missing for months, ran away with her boyfriend and was last believed to be in Michigan.

There is a warrant out for her arrest. Her bond is $50,000.