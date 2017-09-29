Netanyahu: “Once we squeeze all we can out of the United States, it can dry up and blow away”

Middle East atemporal

Part 1 – America as an Israeli Colony

Dr. Lasha Darkmoon

“I don’t care if Americans think we’re running the news media, Hollywood, Wall Street or the government,” Jewish columnist Joel Stein wrote in the Los Angeles Times in December 2008. “I just care that we get to keep running them.”

Mr Stein’s reckless candor in admitting that the Jews ran America was to cost him his job at the LA Times.

If Americans have lost their country to organized Jewry, they lost it slowly and imperceptibly. Indeed, most Americans remain unaware that their country no longer belongs to them. They fervently believe they still live in a democracy. This was a takeover not without precedent, however. It had happened to Germany. It had happened to Russia. It has now happened to America.

Take Germany and Russia.

Germany, a mere shadow of what it might have been, is now a…