NORWEGIANS NOW ‘EXPERIENCING THE SAME FEAR AS ISRAELIS’ SAYS MINISTER

http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Norwegians-now-get-what-Israel-goes-through-says-Minister-506213

“We see what is happening in Sweden, in Britain, and in France,” said Norway’s Minister of Immigration and Integration Sylvi Listhaug in an interview to Ynet held in Oslo, “We are experiencing now the fear that you have experienced for decades.”

One of the most popular politicians in Norway and member of the conservative-liberal Progress Party, Listhaug added that the nations of Europe “and their citizens need to understand the situation in Israel better, because of the terror attacks in Israel.”

Norwegian conservative historian Hanne Nabintu Herland called her country “the most anti-Semitic in the West,” but now it seems that the people of Norway are changing their views.

In concern for the preservation of Norwegian culture in the face of a potential flood of immigrants, Herland often calls on her fellow country-men to “take their country back.”

“The Progress party has always been a supporter of Israel’s need to protect themselves [sic] in a region where you are the only democracy,” continued Minister Listhaug, before adding that “this does not mean we support everything you do, but that you have a right to defend your people and your borders because you live in a region that has a lot of problems.”

The conservative minister reduced the number of immigrants arriving to the shores of Norway from 30,000 in 2015 to 1,000 in 2017. Those who come are expected to adapt to the culture and norms of Norwegians: a people who drink alcohol, eat pork, and do not believe in veils. John Oliver speaks about Sylvi Listhaug and Norway’s migrant policy. (YouTube/consumer)

Speaking to Ynet, Minister Listhaug stated that, in her view, the reason fewer people wish to come to Norway illegally is that Norway – unlike other countries in Europe – sends undocumented migrants back to their countries of origin.