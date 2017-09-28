Jared Kushner Registered To Vote In New York… As A Woman

http://www.renegadetribune.com/jared-kushner-registered-vote-new-york-woman/

By Dawn Luger

According to public records, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is registered as a female voter in New York. Kushner allegedly checked the wrong box when he registered to vote in 2009.

The husband of first daughter, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner is president Donald Trump’s senior advisor. But he’s also registered to vote as a woman. According to The Hill, democratic opposition research group American Bridge first spotted the error, which Wired then reported first.

“Kushner can’t even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing it up, so it’s a mystery why anyone thinks he’s somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East,” Brad Bainum, a spokesperson for the group, told Wired about the mistake. “Would anyone but the president’s son-in-law still have a West Wing job after repeated disclosure errors and a botched a security clearance form?”

This isn’t Kushner’s first problem with paperwork either.

Kushner, who has a vast portfolio of issues at the White House, has had to amend his federal security clearance forms multiple times to include meetings with foreign contacts. He toldcongressional investigators that the mistakes have been due to a “miscommunication” with his assistant. –The Hill

Prior to 2009, Kushner’s New Jersey voter registration noted his gender as “unknown.” Newsweek verified that the New York State Board of Elections has Kushner registered as a woman.

It’s not clear if this constitutes a breach of voting laws, but it is quite ironic considering the Trump administration’s claims of widespread voter fraud. Moreover, it adds to the already embarrassing fact that Kushner is registered to vote in two states—both New York and New Jersey.

However, it is entirely possible that this was simply a mistake on Kushner’s part, and he didn’t know about it, so he couldn’t rectify the problem. Either way, regardless of the reason Kushner is listed as a woman in voter records, it adds to the narrative that he’s incompetent and fails to follow proper procedures. This doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in terms of his ability to advise the president.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Sheeple.