Despite reports in the media this week, Jared Kushner did not register to vote as a woman.

Previous reports claimed that Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump and serves her father as a top advisor, seemingly accidentally checked the “female” box on the voter registration form.

However, Kushner’s original voter registration form confirms that he did, in fact, check the “male” box. A database error led to him being listed as female, according to the New York Daily News.

Prior to 2009, his gender was listed as unknown, according to The Hill.

His registration information has since been corrected in the New York Board of Elections database.

The registration “blunder” was the second that Kushner has had to deal with this week. It was revealed on Sunday that he had used a private email account alongside his official White House account to exchange messages with other administration officials, something that then-candidate Donald Trump heavily criticized Hilary Clinton for doing as secretary of state.