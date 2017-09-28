HAMAS LEADER’S SON BLASTS PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY LEADERSHIP AT UN

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a Hamas leader and militant-turned-Israel-activist, took the floor at the United Nations on Wednesday to criticize the Palestinian Authority.

“Where does your legitimacy come from? The Palestinian people did not elect you, and they did not appoint you to represent them,” he began.

He alleged that the PA and its security forces kidnap and torture Palestinians, and, as such, are the chief architects of Palestinian suffering.

“If Israel did not exist, you would have no one to blame.”

Yousef also suggested that the PA was misleading its own people, violating their human rights, and abusing its own power.

Yousef was speaking on behalf of UN Watch, a watchdog group that monitors the United Nations for supposed anti-Israel biases. He left Hamas in the 1990s to work for the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, and has since moved to the United States.

The Green Prince is an autobiographical documentary of Yousef’s life, released in 2014.