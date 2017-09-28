BIAFRAN PEOPLE CALL ON ISRAEL, WORLD TO FIGHT FOR THEIR FREEDOM

 

http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/WATCH-Biafran-people-call-on-Israel-world-to-fight-for-their-freedom-506223

 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) held a protest in Tel Aviv Wednesday night calling for world aid in obtaining independence from Nigeria.

The Indigenous People of Biafra are made up mainly of Christians from the Igbo ethnic group who first tried to secede from Muslim-ruled Nigeria in the 1967-1970 civil war.

The Biafran people admire the state of Israel and its history, and call on the state to help them reach freedom by endorsing their claim for independence in the United Nations.

