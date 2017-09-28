Australia, New Zealand PMs to visit Israel for Beersheba battle anniversary

The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand will visit Israel next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Beersheba, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The 1917 attack on the Ottoman forces in the city, which was led by British general Edmund Allenby, enabled the British Empire to take control of southern Palestine after months of inconclusive fighting in Gaza and continue its advance towards Jerusalem.

Mounted units of soldiers from both Australia and New Zealand played key roles in the fight for the city.

The ceremony will be held on October 31 at the Beersheba Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery, where more than 1,000 commonwealth soldiers are buried, including the over 100 troops who died during the Battle of Beersheba.

The Foreign Ministry said Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will arrive in the country on October 28, while New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English will land in Israel a day later.

It did not say whether the two will hold meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or any other Israeli officials while in the country.

Netanyahu last met with Turnbull in February during his trip down under.

English’s visit comes after Israel restored full diplomatic ties with New Zealand in June after the two countries had a falling-out over a UN Security Council resolution condemning West Bank settlements.

New Zealand’s prime minister, whose conservative National Party came just short of winning a majority of seats last week in the country’s elections, is currently locked in “tense” negotiations with other parties in order to form a coalition.