ADL offers reward for tips on NY assault of legally blind Jewish woman

The Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday condemned the recent assault of a legally blind Orthodox Jewish woman in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights, offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator of the attack.

In Monday’s assault, a man approached the 62-year-old woman and called her a “fucking Jew” before pulling off her wig, according to the New York Daily News.

Many Orthodox woman wear wigs or cover their hair for reasons of modesty.

The ADL’s regional director in New York said “the senseless, unprovoked” attack was motivated by anti-Semitism.

“This manifestation of anti-Semitism, which we wholeheartedly condemn, is as upsetting as it is clear, unambiguous hate,” said Evan Berstein. “For anyone’s religious practice or dress to be attacked is an affront to all New Yorkers and the values we hold dear.”

He also thanked the New York Police Department for investigating the attack as a hate crime and called on the public to come forward with any information they may have.

“With the time of day of this attack, someone must have seen something. We encourage anyone with information to contact the authorities and hope this reward facilitates the swift apprehension of the person behind this horrific assault,” he said.

The ADL urged anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.