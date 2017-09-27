NJ politician calls for ending state’s war with Nazi Germany

After seventy years, a New Jersey legislator wants to put an end to the state’s war with Nazi Germany and its fascist allies.

While active hostilities between the sides have long since ended, New Jersey law formally considers the state to still be at war with the Nazis, imperial Japan and fascist dictator Benito Mussolini’s Italy.

Ronald Dancer, a Republican assemblyman, said it is long past due to scrap the “anachronistic” law, as well as another piece of legislation mandating that horse-drawn sleighs on the state’s highways have bells.

Dancer’s bill would specifically remove from New Jersey’s statutes the state’s definition of “present war,” which includes Germany, Japan and Italy during World War II.“This bill would repeal two sections of the statutory law that are anachronistic in nature – i.e. belonging to an earlier time and irrelevant in the current legal, political, and social climate,” said Dancer, according to Shore News Network.

According to Shore News Network, Dancer’s bill was prompted by a recent article calling for the two laws to be repealed by the New Jersey Law Revision Commission, whose mission is to “promote and encourage the clarification and simplification of the law . . . and its better adaptation to present social needs.”