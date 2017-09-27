Michelle Obama (Nigger Feminist, Nigger Bitch) slams women Trump supporters for ‘voting against their own voice’

Michelle Obama spoke out against women who voted for President Trump on Wednesday, saying they “voted against their own voice”.

The former first lady was speaking at Inbound, a marketing and sales conference in Boston, when she shared the thoughts “rolling around in [her] head” while working on an upcoming book.

Obama, who attributed her own success to staying in touch with her “authentic self”, said plenty of people struggle and fail to do the same.

“Quite frankly, we saw this in this election. As far as I’m concerned, any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama said.

“What does it mean for us, as women, that we look at those two candidates…and many of us said, ‘That guy? He’s better for me. His voice is more true to me.’ Well, to me that just says, you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like,” she added.

While Clinton was expected to sweep votes among women, she won just 54 percent – a point less than Obama in 2012.

Exit polls also showed Trump notably won 52 percent of the vote among white women, and Clinton floated her own theory explaining the figures.

In an interview promoting her new book on NPR, Clinton mirrored Obama’s comments, saying women “will be under tremendous pressure from fathers and husbands and boyfriends and male employers not to vote for ‘the girl’.”

While Obama stumped for Clinton during the 2016 presidential elections, she insisted she was rooting for Trump on Wednesday, saying, “We want the sitting president to be successful because we live in this country.”

Avid fans have urged Obama to run for president in 2020, but she has been adamantly opposed to the idea.

Instead, she has been working on a book in a combined deal with her husband rumored to be worth $60million.