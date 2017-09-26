The Age of Toxicity: The Link Between Stress, Magnesium & Disease

By Alexa Erickson

Our world is invaded with toxicity, radiation, and synthetic materials thanks to toxic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, vaccinations, GMO foods, and more. And while mainstream media continues to live under the barrage of government-approved laws, labels, and ideals, there is constant research disapproving the safety of so many things occurring in our world.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 60 percent of adults in the United States aren’t getting the estimated average requirement for magnesium. The recommended daily dietary amount of magnesium is a mere 300-400 mg, however, which is far below how much of this precious and paramount mineral people actually require. This means the average American adult is truly starved of it, leading to both malnourishment and disease.

A truly healthy dose of magnesium ought to be around the 1,000 mg range, due to cellular stresses that cause magnesium levels to drop significantly. Radiation, chemicals, and heavy metals put an incredible amount of stress on organs, tissues, and cells, and without a sufficient amount of magnesium in the body, we cannot filter out such toxins.

So while our level of toxicity increases, our level of magnesium drops, and the result is poor health. From allergic reactions to the flu, to diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer, and neurological concerns, the body reacts to the absence of such a valuable mineral in terrible ways.

As levels of magnesium continue to decline, we must try to understand how we can treat our bodies in a world where we are fighting to keep our health despite our constant exposure to toxicities.

While a supplement may sound like a quick fix, the doses we may require can work against us, loosening the intestines, says Dr. Mark Sircus, who notes in his book Transdermal Magnesium Therapy that magnesium oil is one easy way of increasing our levels of this essential mineral. Applied directly to the skin or put into medical baths for transdermal absorption, he says that, “One can relax in a medicinal bath, without a doctor’s prescription or simply put it on the skin and have someone massage you for sublime effect.”

Mental disorders may also be linked to magnesium deficiency. According to the British Journal of Psychiatry, people who consume a diet heavy in processed foods have a 58 percent higher risk of depression.

They go on to explain that a whole food diet is a necessary avenue for preventing depression, as it consists of consuming foods filled with a variety of important nutrients, whereas one rich in processed foods does not. Dr. Sircus says that along with a whole food diet, people should also be consuming a diet high in magnesium, as without it, our mental and emotional state suffers.

Knowing that our levels of stress are linked to magnesium depletion, it’s even more worrisome to note that a recent poll by Gallup revealed that 67 percent of Americans are consuming more alcohol on a regular basis.

Research has found a serious connection between how levels of stress result in an increased consumption of alcohol. And increased alcohol intake causes an uptick of urinary magnesium excretion soon after ingestion by as much as 260 percent above baseline values. But, the entire problem could potentially be solved if we simply increased our magnesium intake in order to deplete emotional disorders, which would then hinder our desire to consume heavy amounts of alcohol.

Somehow, despite the fact that researchers around the world are well aware of the necessity of magnesium intake, and doctors reach for it as a means to treat patients suffering from heart attacks or strokes, the problem of its depletion as a result of toxicities remains largely ignored. Do the “authorities” really have people’s best interest at heart then? We could be lessening our mental and physical health problems, lowering medical bills sufficiently, and living longer and healthier lives if only we could allow the truth to become a reality.

Is it an issue of population control? Of pharmaceutical companies trying to push synthetic drugs on us to build their empires? Dr. Sircus notes that, while there are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors antidepressants (SSRIs) and atypical antipsychotics on the market that are being pushed, the reality of the situation is that there is no replacement for magnesium.

This article originally appeared on Collective Evolution.