Israeli man falls to his death hiking at Seattle-area state park

A 33-year-old Israeli man was killed after falling over an embankment at Wallace Falls State Park near Seattle, Washington, this week.

He was identified as Yuri Natanzon, originally from Haifa.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Natanzon was hiking with his family and friends Sunday evening when he fell into Wallace Falls. His wife called 911 to report that he had fallen near a viewpoint in the middle of the 78-meter (265-foot) waterfall.

Rescuers located Natanzon at the base of the middle falls but couldn’t get to him because of treacherous terrain. A Snohomish County helicopter team later lowered rescuers to the scene and recovered the body.

Other responders rescued the family dog who had also fallen over the embankment of the popular hiking destination.

According to the Ynet website, Natanzon, who had been living in the Seattle area for several years for his job, will be brought back to Israel for burial.