5 Major Revelations Americans Missed While Media Focused on Trump and NFL

By Rachel Blevins

The debate over whether it is offensive when football players kneel during the National Anthem in support of a cause they believe in reached a new height this week when President Trump insisted that NFL players should be fired if their use of free speech does not align with what is socially accepted.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said during a speech in Alabama on Friday.

Trump’s comments led to a firestorm of criticism and even resulted in a host of NFL players kneeling in protest of Trump—as opposed to the original group, who took to their knees in protest of police brutality and discrimination. However, while the media focused on the latest “divide and conquer” propaganda fueled by Trump’s divisive rhetoric, there were a number of revelations that were ignored…

While it is no secret that the Trump presidency has made many question what happened to the raw, unabashed, anti-establishment, candidate they voted for, and why he is now the head of an administration that would make Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton proud, the neocon of neocons announced this week that the deep state has a “grip on Trump.”

In response to Trump’s speech in which he warned that the U.S. would “totally destroy” North Korea, Bill Kristol said that Trump “sounded a little like George W. Bush to me” and that “for all of Donald Trump’s America First talk and repudiation of the Bush-McCain-Romney foreign policy,” it came across as “more standard,” even with the “Trumpian aspects.”

“The people around Trump have gotten more of a grip on Trump, I think, in foreign policy, than I would have expected… This is a more normal speech by an American president than I might have thought three, four months ago,” Kristol said on MSNBC.

A landmark study on how fluoride affects the cognitive development in children found that there a significant link between the amount of fluoride present, and the children’s mental development.

The researchers found that “higher levels of maternal urinary fluoride during pregnancy (a proxy for prenatal fluoride exposure) that are in the range of levels of exposure in other general population samples of pregnant women as well as nonpregnant adults were associated with lower scores on tests of cognitive function in the offspring at 4 and 6–12 y old.”

The study found a drop in scores on intelligence tests for every 0.5 milligram-per-liter increase in fluoride exposure beyond 0.8 milligrams per liter found in urine. However, although the researchers found a potential connection to a child’s exposure to fluoride in utero, they found no significant influence from fluoride exposure on brain development once a child was born.”

All available documents from U.S. government agencies on Lee Harvey Oswald, the man accused of assassinating former President John F. Kennedy, must be released on Oct. 26, as required by the Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992.

However, the 3,810 documents from the CIA and the FBI that make up “Volume 5” of the files have reportedly “gone missing.” This news has stirred up criticism from a number of people who were hoping that the release of the 7-volume collection of documents would finally lead to answers about whether Oswald was responsible.

As independent investigator Malcom Blunt noted, “This huge search by CIA did not surface Oswald’s security files and the Assassination Records Review Board remained uninformed about their existence. Not until 1997 when an ARRB staffer stumbled across evidence that two previous congressional investigations had access to these files did CIA ‘discover’ them.”

While the topic has resulted in an abundance of controversy, it was recently revealed that a landmark, peer-reviewed study conducted by scientists at the University of British Columbia, has established a link between a popular aluminum vaccine ingredient and autism.

The study is set to be published in the December volume of the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry, and its title is incredibly telling: “Subcutaneous injections of aluminum at vaccine adjuvant levels activate innate immune genes in mouse brain that are homologous with biomarkers of autism.”

The study ultimately came to the conclusion that the aluminum administered through vaccines can create reactions in the brain that are homologous with biomarkers of autism:

It thus appears that Al [aluminum adjuvant] triggered innate immune system activation and altered cholinergic activity in male mice, observations which are consistent with those in autism. Female mice were less susceptible to Al exposure as only the expression levels of NF-κB inhibitor and TNFA were altered. Regional patterns of gene expression alterations also exhibited gender differences, as frontal cortex was the most affected area in males and cerebellum in females … Collectively, these findings refute the notion that adjuvant nanoparticles remain localized and act through a “depot effect”. On the contrary, Al derived from vaccine formulations can cross the blood-brain and blood-cerebrospinal fluid barriers and incite immunoinflammatory responses in neural tissues.”

While coverage of the Islamic State’s reign of terror in Iraq and Syria has quietly disappeared from the mainstream media, allegations and photos of the United States supporting and funding the group continue to come to the forefront.

The latest battle is occurring over Deir er-Zor, the largest city in eastern Syria, where both the U.S. and Russia claim to be fighting against ISIS. However, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, aerial images of ISIS positions included equipment from U.S. Army Special Forces.

As the latest “divide and conquer” propaganda helps to distract the American public, it is important to remember that there are a number of revelations, that are being swept under the rug, which actually have an impact on current and future generations in the United States. This article originally appeared on The Free Thought Project.