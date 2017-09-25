NFL’s “Decision” After Murder of 5 Cops at Dallas BLM Rally

The utter hypocrisy of the NFL is becoming more blatant by the hour, and what the league did a year ago is even more infuriating in light of its recent actions.

In August of last year, the NFL turned down plans by the Dallas Cowboys to wear a tribute decal on the team’s helmets during preseason and regularly scheduled games in honor of the five police officers who were killed guarding a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Dallas.

Team members wore the decal — a five-pointed star inside a black circle, with the words “Arm in Arm” at the top — during their training camp, when players and coaching staff took the field arm in arm with Dallas Police Chief David Brown, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and family members of the police officers who were killed, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Apparently, the league didn’t want to stir up any kind of controversy and denied the request citing uniform regulations, according to KDFW.

Boy, how things have changed.

Since then, the NFL has made itself the center of controversy.

While the NFL obviously had a problem with decals that honored slain officers, it had no problem with countless players kneeling and sitting out the national anthem, or socks that depict police officers as pigs?

The fact that the NFL allows players to disrespect the flag and this country shows just how controversial, and un-American, they have allowed themselves to become.

After President Donald Trump condemned players who protested the anthem, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodall claimed the remarks were divisive.

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,” he said in a statement, according to Fox News.

Trump’s statements are divisive? How about the utter disrespect shown to our nation’s heroes by your players, Goodall? Have you ever stopped to think that may be the epitome of what’s divisive?

Sadly, the NFL has turned into a spineless and un-American franchise. By allowing these players to continually disrespect our flag and our nation, they are destroying themselves — and their paychecks.

Many sports fans are turning their backs on the league completely, and we can’t blame them in the least.

