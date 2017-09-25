Egypt arrests seven who raised rainbow flag at concert

CAIRO (AP) — Seven homosexual men have been charged with “inciting immorality” after a concert at which the rainbow flag of the LGBT movement was raised in a rare support of gay rights in conservative Egypt, according to Egyptian security officials.

The officials said the Monday arrests resulted from Friday’s performance by the Lebanese indy rock band Mashrou’ Leila, whose singer is openly gay.

They said the Supreme State Security Prosecution launched legal proceedings against the seven after authorities discovered they “raised the flag of homosexuals.” The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief journalists.

Egyptian law doesn’t explicitly prohibit homosexuality, so prosecutors use alternative charges including “immorality” and “debauchery,” which is normally reserved for prostitution.

Homosexuality is a taboo in Egypt among both Muslims and the Christian minority.

